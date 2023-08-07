Weather Aug 7 2023

Southwest Nebraska is the area of greatest risk for severe weather in the state today (Monday, Aug. 7, 2023). According to the National Weather Service, tomorrow, the area of greatest risk cover most of central and southwestern Nebraska and a good portion of the Sandhills. Large hail, high winds and localized heavy rain with flooding are the main threats. High temps today for Custer County should be around 77 with a 30 percent chance of severe thunderstorms, Tomorrow will have a high around 79 with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

