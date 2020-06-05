Weather June 5 2020
Kris Sanders
After two days which brought strong storms to the area in the afternoons and evenings, Friday (06/05/2020) is forecast to be calm and sunny with a high near 88. East winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph are predicted.
 
The potential for severe weather returns Saturday, with the greatest threat right now forecast for far north-central Nebraska. All mode of severe weather are possible with the greatest threats being large hail and damaging winds gusts. There could be impacts to local recreation areas. A tornado or two cannot be rule out.
 
The greatest threat for severe weather Saturday is along and north of a line from Ogallala to Dunning to Chambers, which include Lake McConaughy as well as Merritt and Calamus Reservoirs.
 
Scattered thunderstorms develop during the early afternoon Saturday across the Panhandle into portions of the Sandhills and move northeast, then exit the area during the early evening.
 
Strong winds gust may lead to power outages and tree damage, especially around campgrounds. Large hail could damage vehicles and injure livestock.
 
There is uncertainty as to the precise locations however, the potential for severe weather should remain in the north-central and west-north-central Nebraska.

