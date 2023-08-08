Thunderstorms are expected to develop in western Nebraska and move eastward this evening (Tuesday, 08/08/232) and overnight. Very large hail two inches or more in diameter could be possible along with damaging winds, locally heavy rainfall and possible tornadoes. The primary area at risk for tornadoes are south of a line from Oshkosh to Ogallala to Stockville. According to the National Weather Service, storms are expected in western Nebraska in the 4 to 7 p.m. time frame; in the Valentine to North Platte areas in the 8 to 10 p.m. time frame; and in Custer, Loup and Rock Counties and points east in the 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. time frame.
