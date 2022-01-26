Sgt. Shane Fiorelli of the Broken Bow Police Department was presented an Act of Heroism Award by the City of Broken Bow at Tuesday (01/25/22) evening’s council meeting.
On Nov. 30, 2021, Sgt. Fiorelli searched a burning house for children thought to be inside. After thoroughly searching the house, he determined no one was in the house. It was later found out the children were at a neighborhood home. Before searching the house, Sgt. Fiorelli also rescued a dog tied in the back yard.
In presenting the award, City Administrator Dan Knoell who witnessed Sgt. Fiorelli's actions said that Sgt. Fiorelli defines the words "courage, patience, caring, selflessness and humility."
Upon hearing that children might be in the house, Knoell said Sgt. Fiorelli did not hesitate. "With no hesitation, with no thought of himself, just thinking of the three children possibly inside, Sgt. Shane Fiorelli ran as fast as he could back to the house," he stated. "When realizing he could not get through the front door, Sgt. Fiorelli went through the window and searched the entire house. Luckily, there were no children inside but Sgt. Fiorelli did not stop searching until he was 100 percent sure and every square inch was searched.”
The award was presented by Mayor Rod Sonnichsen and Council President David Schmidt. After the meeting, Sgt. Fiorelli said he was speechless about the award but was quick to praise his fellow first responders, saying, “ We have really good and dedicated people in the community who are law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs."
Mayor Sonnichsen said, “It makes me really proud to be part of the community, especially with people here with the capability like Shane has."
