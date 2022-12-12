Storm weather Dec 12 2022

The significant winter storm that will bring blizzard conditions to much of western and north central Nebraska has a “sharp gradient” which means areas that will receive snow will receive significant amounts while areas next to storm-warned areas will see a lot less. “This has a pretty sharp cutoff,” Nathan Jurgensen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in North Platte said.

The storm that moves in tonight (Monday, 12/12/22) will also be “drawn-out,” lasting through Thursday, according to Jurgensen with at least 48 hours of strong winds.

