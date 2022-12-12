The significant winter storm that will bring blizzard conditions to much of western and north central Nebraska has a “sharp gradient” which means areas that will receive snow will receive significant amounts while areas next to storm-warned areas will see a lot less. “This has a pretty sharp cutoff,” Nathan Jurgensen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in North Platte said.
The storm that moves in tonight (Monday, 12/12/22) will also be “drawn-out,” lasting through Thursday, according to Jurgensen with at least 48 hours of strong winds.
Highest snowfalls will be in northern Sheridan County with 18 inches or more of snow possible. Locally, in Custer County, about two inches of snow may fall.
Because of the tight gradient, Jurgensen said, “Even a slight wobble (in the storm’s path) could be the difference between 3 inches of snow and 7 inches of snow. It’s tight corridor.”
Because of the high winds, any areas that receive snow could see significant impact on travel and visibility. In addition, wind chills could drop into the negative teens. Broken Bow may see gusts up to 45 mph on Tuesday. Mullen, Ainsworth and Valentine may see gusts of 48 to 52 mph.
As for temps, they will be fairly mild with the start of Tuesday but when they fall, they will "be falling quickly," Jurgensen said. Broken Bow may be in the 40s on Tuesday utnil about noon when temps will be around freezing and then into the mid-twenties by 6 p.m.
Winds will initially be out of the southeast. “When they flip to coming out of the northwest, that’s when we’ll see the strongest winds. I can rule out a 60 mph gust,” Jurgensen said.
For areas south and east of the main snow event, thunderstorms may form. Monday night into Tuesday morning. Custer County has a 70 percent chance of thunderstorms with an 80 percent chance in the southeastern part of the county.
Asked Monday afternoon if he thought snowfall amount would increase for the Cozad, Callaway and Broken Bow area, Jurgensen said, “No, not at this time. We can’t rule out snow in Broken Bow but it probably won’t be significant snowfall.”
For other areas, however, he emphasized that Tuesday morning may be ok but the weather will deteriorate as the day progresses. He said that there most likely will be some changes with possible upgrades in current warnings, advisories and watches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.