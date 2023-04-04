BROKEN BOW, NEB. - April 4, 2023 - On April 4, 2023, at approximately 10:17 a.m., the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, investigated a two-vehicle accident a half mile east of Mason City on Highway 2. Dustin Schwartz, 33, of Broken Bow, was traveling westbound in a 2017 Honda. Melissa Bucher, 32, of Litchfield, was driving a 2004 GMC Yukon, eastbound. Schwartz’s vehicle crossed the center line and struck the rear of the Bucher vehicle. The impact caused the Yukon to roll several times and come to rest in the roadway. The Honda came to rest on the shoulder of the road. Schwartz was taken to the Jennie Melham Hospital in Broken Bow by Ansley Volunteer Fire and Rescue, and Bucher was taken to Good Samaritan in Kearney by Mason City Rescue. The exact injuries to both drivers are unknown but are not thought to be life-threatening.
On April 2, 2023, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a one-vehicle accident approximately 10 miles south of Callaway on the Cozad Road. Jason Brandt, 47, of Cozad, and his passenger, Jennifer Brandt, 48, of Cozad, were traveling south on a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle. The motorcycle entered the west ditch and drove through a barbed wire fence. The two were thrown from the motorcycle. Both individuals were transported to medical facilities with serious injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.