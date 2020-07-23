Shoot Like A Girl’s Coast to Coast Tour continues with a stop in Kearney, Neb, Saturday, July 25 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, July 26 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Cabela's, 3600 US 30! New and experienced shooters are invited to attend this free event, and families are encouraged to visit.
Shoot Like A Girl received approval from the Two Rivers Health Department to host the event as a result of their COVID-19 protocols in accordance with CDC. Shoot Like A Girl will utilize a waiting line app, that allows people to wait from anywhere near; while practicing social distancing. Once it is the particpant's turn, attendees will be issued a full TrueTimber face mask (provided by Cabela’s/Bass Pro Shops), eye protection (provided by Birchwood Casey) and non-latex gloves (TO KEEP). Inside the trailer, capacity will be limited to two instructors and two clients. CDC signs will be posted, and surfaces will be cleaned regularly. Hand sanitizer will be available, provided by Leadslingers Whiskey.
Inside of the range, women, ages 16 and older, gain experience in handling and shooting handguns and long guns using state-of-the-art technology by certified instructors, and can also shoot a bow guided by an archery coach. Outside of the range, at the Shoot Like A Girl Gun Counter, all attendees can compare a variety of disabled firearms including revolvers, semi-automatic pistols, shotguns, and rifles. Additional products are on display from their corporate partners, including optics, conceal carry bags, holsters, an electric bike and much more.
Shoot Like A Girl is committed to the education and importance of firearm safety. Those who visit the range will learn about safe responsible gun ownership, the benefits of firearms, and the positive impact shooting sports can have on the lives of them and their families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.