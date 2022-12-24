It's Christmas Eve! Need last minute gifts? Your local retailers have what you need. Share the Christmas spirit by shopping local. Concerned about shopping hours? Give them a call and see what time they close for Christmas Eve, then go shopping in your home town. You can tell proudly tell your family, "I found your gift right here, local!"
