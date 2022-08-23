City of Broken Bow logo black

The Broken Bow City Council is scheduled to meet today (Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022) at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at the Broken Bow Municipal Building, 314 South 10th. No old business is on the agenda. Under new business, there is one item, Resolution 2022-10. Authorizing the Signing of the Municipal Annual Certification of Program Compliance 2022.

Recommended for you