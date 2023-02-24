The Broken Bow City Council meet at noon today (Friday, Feb. 24, 2023) in place of the meeting originally scheduled for next Tuesday. The meeting was moved because several city officials are scheduled to attend the League of Municipalities Mid-Winter Conference in Lincoln next week.
The council approved the minutes of the Feb. 14 meeting and approved bills as posted. They then went into closed session to discuss potential pending litigation. Going into closed session were council member Paul Holland, council president David Schmidt, Mayor Rod Sonnichsen and city attorney Jason White.
