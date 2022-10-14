This column by Meghan G'Schwind was originally published in the Oct. 13, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
They say it takes a village to raise a child, and last weekend I was shown the amazing village my children will have. Friends and family gathered to throw a baby shower for our growing little family. I had people come from as far as Maryland to visit and show their support of our newest addition. I was blessed with a full weekend of quality time spent with the people that I love.
Before the baby shower on Saturday, my friend from Maryland got to spend a couple days seeing how we live in Nebraska. She got to help us preg check our cows, a process she had never seen. It’s always fun to teach someone about our lifestyle and a great opportunity to spread education and awareness of agriculture.
Later in the weekend, a friend from high school, along with my mom and two grandmas, arrived in town. Before the baby shower, we got to play tourist and look at the things unique to our area and operation. I showed them our feedlot, our cows and even the harvest equipment. The grandmas enjoyed sitting up in the combine and asking about the details of harvest. Their enthusiasm reminded me that the work we do is incredible. I sometimes take for granted the ingenuity and complexity of our daily tasks so it was fun to step back and admire what I get to do every day.
On Saturday afternoon, it was finally time for the baby shower. Our friends, family and people from the community gathered around to share a few laughs, eat some cake and watch us open our wonderful gifts. Not only did we receive some much needed diapers and baby clothes, we were gifted some really neat family heirlooms and keepsakes. The handmade blankets and furniture will hold a special place in my heart and be at the center of our kids’ memories.
We are so thankful for all of the thoughtful gifts, but the greatest gift we received was the love and support from our community. We know that when we are sleep deprived and at our wits end, we’ll always have someone to call for advice or help.
