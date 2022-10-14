Shower of hearts

This column by Meghan G'Schwind was originally published in the Oct. 13, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.

They say it takes a village to raise a child, and last weekend I was shown the amazing village my children will have. Friends and family gathered to throw a baby shower for our growing little family. I had people come from as far as Maryland to visit and show their support of our newest addition. I was blessed with a full weekend of quality time spent with the people that I love.

Recommended for you