This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the Feb. 24, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
February is coming to an end. It seemed like we just had the Feb. 3 publication and now we are getting you the last publication the February.
With that, State Wrestling is in this publication. There was an amazing group of four women who took to the state floor to get that up-close experience all the while catching some great images of the 40+ wrestlers from the area who competed.
I hate to ask, but where would the Chief be with the sports edition if so many individualswould not have stepped up?
I want to give credit to Meghan for making sure the cut lines and photos have all been placed correctly and Kelli Loos for helping us on Mondays with text and information that we need. The paper you see is such a huge undertaking. We are so short of staff, if one person is out, it really puts too much on those still here.
At one point over the weekend, I wondered if we would have to give you more of an IOU paper this week. I was sick for the first time in years. I knew I would have all the photos coming into my email.
With our poor Internet in the country, I was able to use my lap top and get the images from my work email to both Kelli and Meghan. Then Mona had a funeral on Monday to attend. At one point, I thought maybe Meghan would print the sports, we would get Legals and Classified pages done and then have to say, “Watch for two weeks of news next week!” All of us still have reasons that we just can’t make it to the office. But our sick leave or time off is, “Just show up!”
I have said it before, we have such a mighty few. This might be the new normal. With all of that said, you will still have your full-size paper to read.
Without a sales person, I am getting out as I can but I know I am missing some businesses. If you see the congratulations of the wrestling and cheer in this paper, if you wonder why your business is not there, some businesses I called and left a message, others I just did not have time to get to.
Where is the need for local papers going? Can you answer me that you believe that how we are covering sports and news is the way to go for you, the readers?
So much information for this publication was provided by people who work full time at their jobs but also have added a position at the Chief. Even with what they provide, the hours to put the format together is astounding.
As we get ready to end winter sports, we will begin spring sports and the cycle will continue. Maybe you would like to be on this end, working to make a difference with this publication. I encourage you to give me a call.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.