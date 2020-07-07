The City of Broken Bow will conduct the monthly test of emergency sirens today Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 3 p.m., according to Fire and EMS Coordinator Andy Holland. Normally the testing takes place at 4 p.m., however today it will occur an hour earlier.
featured
Siren testing at 3 p.m. today (June 7) in Broken Bow
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Teams Selected for 2020 West Nebraska All-Star Football & Volleyball Games
- Troopers arrest 16 impaired drivers during 4th of July weekend
- Broken Bow Split double header with Lexington
- Siren testing at 3 p.m. today (June 7) in Broken Bow
- Seniors hit bump in the road during Fourth of July weekend
- Don't even think about touching the National Anthem!
- Happy Independence Day, America!
- Chief offices closed Friday, July 3
Most Popular
Articles
- Snapshots of the week for Softball
- Broken Bow city fireworks display to be watched from automobiles
- Action Shots and Results From the Seven Valleys Rodeo in Callaway June 26 & 28
- Former Victoria township board member receives probation
- Seniors hit bump in the road during Fourth of July weekend
- Action Shots of Broken Bow vs Chase County Legion Baseball June 27
- Action Shots From the Broken Bow Junior & Senior Legion Baseball Games June 25 vs Overton
- Scholarships for Ansley High School Class of 2020
- Broken Bow beats Gothenburg in double header
- Custer County Outdoor Space of the Week- June 25
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.