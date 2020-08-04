Andy Holland, Fire and EMS Coordinator for the City of Broken Bow, reminds everyone that the city will be testing the emergency sirens today at 4 p.m., unless there is threatening weather.
Siren testing in Broken Bow today (Tuesday, Aug. 4)
