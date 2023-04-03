BROKEN BOW, NEB. - April 3, 2023 - The city of Broken Bow has postponed the emergency siren testing scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, 2023, due the weather forecast. Siren testing will now be Thursday, April 6, at 4 p.m.
Siren testing moved to Thursday due to weather forecast
- Andy Holland, Emergency Services Director, City of Broken Bow
