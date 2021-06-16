The second day of the Trent Esch trial included testimony from six witness for the prosecution.
Esch, 45 faces three counts - Murder in the First Degree, a class 1A felony; Use of firearm to commit a felony, a class 1C felony; and Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class 1D felony - in connection with the July 11, 2020 shooting death of Crystal Esch.
Prosecuting the case for the State of Nebraska are Micheal Guinan and Zachary Blackman of the Attorney General's Office. Esch is represented by James M. Davis of Omaha.
For much of today (Wednesday, June 16, 2021), the jury and the approximately two dozen people in the courtroom gallery heard testimony from Custer County Chief Deputy Adam Miller, Nebraska State Patrol Investigator Mike Dowling, Nebraska State Patrol Investigator Jeff Van Stelton and Nebraska State Patrol Investigator Dion Neumiller.
Offered into evidence by the state were numerous photos of Trenton Esch residence, photos of items found in the shed and house, photos of the Crystal Esch residence, crime scene photos and autopsy photos. During the showing of crime scene photos which showed Crystal Esch’s body, Trenton Esch bowed his head and covered his face with his hands.
The first calls of the shooting on Round Valley Road reached authorities around 6 p.m., July 11, 2020. Esch surrendered to authorities at his Broken Bow residence approximately three and a half hours after the shooting. Evidence photos showed at least eight firearms were collected at his property. Photos also showed numerous empty or partially filled alcohol bottles, with only one alcohol bottle being in the shed from which Esch eventually and peacefully emerged.
Esch’s cell phone, found in the house, was the focus of several questions. Investigator Neumiller testified that there were 36 missed calls on the device beginning approximately 6:30 p.m. on July 11, calls which later analysis revealed were from numbers on the phone contact list as well as several from Investigator Dowling. Redirect of witnesses emphasized that law enforcement was using a PA and speaker system in an attempt to communicate with Esch during the standoff.
Investigator Dowling was asked by Prosecutor Blackburn if Esch was intoxicated when he surrendered. Dowling answered that he smelled a "mild order of alcohol" but that Esch did not appear intoxicated.
Dowling said he spoke to Esch after surrender to assess if Esch had heard the communication attempts. Dowling testified that Each voluntarily asked “How’s Crystal?” and added, “She’s either dead or alive. It doesn’t matter. I’ll be alright.” During cross, Davis said it was reported that Esch asked “How’s Christie?” and asked if it was a reference to a wife of a Nebraska State Trooper, saying didn't Esch always refer to Crystal as “Crys.”
Investigator Stelton testified that a Ruger Mark II .22 caliber long rifle pistol was found in the red Ford pickup belonging to Esch. Investigator Neumiller testified that the Rutger was determined to be the firearm used in the shooting through ballistic testing. Both parties stipulated that touch DNA of Trenton Ech was found on the pistol.
Neumiller testified that at least four security cameras were in place at the Crystal Esch residence and were working the day of the shooting. He testified that six or seven complete bullets or fragments of bullets were found at the scene as well as at least 10 shell casings.
He was asked about items found after the initial crime scene investigation including additional shell casings, bullet fragments and a possible bullet hole. While being cross examined by Davis, Investigator Neumiller twice said the items found by family members after the initial investigation were not sent to the crime lab.
Davis also focused on a chair spindle that was damaged by a bullet, asking Neumiller if it could be the result of a wild shot. Neumiller said yes but that it could also be the result of a ricochet.
Brief testimony of two juveniles were heard at the end of the day.
Custer County District Judge Karin Noakes recessed the trial at 4:30 p.m. Witnesses will again take the stand beginning at 9 a.m. tomorrow.
Jury selection on Tuesday, June 15, took the entire first day of the trial. Six women and eight men comprise the jury of 12 plus two alternates.
