At Sumner-Eddyville-Miller's Veterans Day program, 16 veterans were presented Quilts of Valor. They are Douglas J. Hoos of Sumner, Navy, 1970-72; Ronald H. Hoos of Amherst, Navy, 1969-70; Tony A. Hoos of Overton, Air Force, 1968-72; Chase J. Freeman of Sumner, Navy, 2005-2011; Joseph B. Dodd of Sumner, Navy, 1965-69; Richard L. Ibach of Sumner, Army, 1957-59; Justin S. Bosak of Sumner, Army National Guard, 1994-2004; Glen Nichols of Miller, Navy, 1962-65; Ronald Kearney of Sumner, Army, 1968-70; Norman D. Hough of Eddyville, Army National Guard, 1958-64; Caroll D. Eberle of Sumner, Nebraska National Guard, 1960-66; Kirby Burden of Sumner, Navy, 1986-2007; Delmar Lee Ross of Arcadia, Navy, 1957-61, 1968-70; Charles D. Benson of Sumner, Army National Guard, 1961-67; Ronald R. Swanson of Overton, Army National Guard, 1953-61; and Charles L. Hueftle of Lexington, Air Force, 1965-69.
The Colors were posted by the 6th Grade Color Guard - Lily Hrasky, Stephanie Meininger, Owen Schroeder and Nicholas McKee with detail commander Sarah Gonzalez.
Together, the Pre-K class and senior class told the meaning of the Pledge of Allegience and then led the Pledge. The SEM band performed "The Star Spangled Banner." The choir performed "Keep the Home Fires Burning." Rachel Lambert recited a poem she had written, "Red, White & Blue." Taps were played by Wyatt Boon and Madison Bosak.
