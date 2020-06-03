The potential for very large hail, damaging winds and a possible tornado remain in the forecast for much of Nebraska today (Wednesday, June 3, 2020).
For Thursday for the same area, the threat has been decreased from Slight to Marginal.
This afternoon and evening large hail and damaging winds are possible.
A tornado is possible late afternoon and evening for locations northeast of a line from Merriman in western Cherry County to Callaway in western Custer County.
Property damage and power outages will be possible.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to develop. When a watch is issued, it is time to prepare and stay weather aware.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued when a thunderstorm poses a threat to life or property. When a warning is issued, it is time to act!
To stay safe, go indoors and stay away from windows. If you are caught outdoors, do not seek shelter underneath a tree - trees are prone to lightning strikes. A hard-topped vehicle may offer some protection as a last resort. Do not touch the sides of the vehicle.
