Severe weather is expected Thursday and Friday. Hail, strong winds and heavy rainfall is expected both days. Tornado threat is low on Thursday and increases on Friday.
Thunderstorms willd evelop late Thursday afternoon and continue overnight. Primary hazards are damaging wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning and locally heavy rain. The highest potential for storms is in the Panhandle of Nebraska on Thursday with the highest potential for severe weather being in the eastern part of the state on Friday.
Storms are expected to be scattered, short-lived and not widespread, though isolated and intense storms are possible. Plan ahead if you have outdoor activities.
On Friday, excessive rainfall across north central Nebraska could cause localized flooding. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches could be possible between Thursday evening and Friday evening with the greatest rainfall totals being north of I-80.
