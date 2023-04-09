This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the April 6, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
There was good news coming out of the Nebraska Legislature this past week. No, the problems of property tax haven’t been solved and school funding still needs to be fixed. The good news, in my opinion, is that we are hearing about bills other than LB574, the “Let them Grow” Act.
According to update.legislature.ne.gov, the following have advanced - property tax package, creation of a broad band service office, income tax package, concealed handgun permit and statewide behavioral health model. No bills have passed but senators did approve a rule change that limits options available to extend debate for the remainder of the session.
We still have ground to make up. According to KEXL, during the last 90 day session in 2021, at this point in time, 31 bills were passed and 16 had already been signed into law. How many do we have so far for 2023? Zero. Zilch. Nada.
While many senators are talking about trying to get something done this session, Cavanaugh of Omaha said, “This changes nothing for me. This doesn’t inhibit my ability to do anything that I am seeking to do.” If you read my column last week, you know Cavanaugh and Hunt, also of Omaha, vowed to bring the legislature to a halt because LB574 advanced.
Also according to update.legislature.ne.gov, the state has more than a billion dollars in surplus that could be used to cut taxes and provide more funding to rural schools and special education. But that can only happen if those proposals come up for debate. They can’t come up for debate if they can’t get to the floor of the Unicameral.
I got to thinking about running a business with about 49 employees (which happens to be the number of state senators we have). If two employees brought the business to a halt for a month, then vowed publicly (on local, state and yes, even national news platforms) to continue to do so, I doubt they’d still have their jobs.
If Cavanaugh and Hunt want to be single-issue advocates, fine. Get out of the Legislature and go be a lobbyist. To get things done for Nebraska, you must consider a multitude of issues and people. You may not agree with all of it, but here’s something that too many of our legislators need to learn how to do - Compromise. And then get something done.
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •
In case readers think I’m all up in arms about the Unicameral and not paying attention to anything else, that’s not the case. I’ve also been following the latest of the winter storms (please, please let it be the last!) that’s dropping snow and bringing wind to Nebraska.
Here it is only days from Easter and some areas of the Panhandle and into Wyoming could see two to three feet of snow!
Yet it is spring and it is Easter. Both are the best type of good news. Both bring hope and new life.
We here at the Chief wish our readers a joyous Easter. And may a warm, sunny and calm spring with some good, gentle rains be not too far off!
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.