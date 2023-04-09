Nebraska Legislative Chamber Warren Chamber July 2020

Pictured is the Nebraska Legislative Chamber at the State Capitol in Lincoln, Neb.

 Nebraskalegislature.gov

This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the April 6, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.

There was good news coming out of the Nebraska Legislature this past week. No, the problems of property tax haven’t been solved and school funding still needs to be fixed. The good news, in my opinion, is that we are hearing about bills other than LB574, the “Let them Grow” Act.

Recommended for you