One baby a week! That's the average of deliveries of babies at Gothenburg Health for the past two years! In fact, that actual number has been as even 52 deliveries for both 2019 and 2020..."We wanted to let those in the area know that they still have choices for staying in a smaller, rural community for OB services," Becky Jobman, Gothenburg Health, said...
Read the full article in the April 1, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief!
..."At the end of the day, it's all about the best care for the patient. The outcome is the most important thing," Jobman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.