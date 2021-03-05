Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) invites high school students from across Nebraska’s Third District to submit their artwork for the 2021 Congressional Art Competition by Friday, March 19.
“The Congressional Art Competition is an opportunity for young Third District artists to showcase their talents in the U.S. Capitol,” Rep. Smith said. “I look forward to partnering with the Nebraska Art Teachers Association to review this year’s submissions.”
The Nebraska Art Teachers Association is working with Smith to coordinate the competition. Official rules, guidelines, and submission forms are available on Congressman Smith’s website: adriansmith.house.gov/services/art-competition.
First-place artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol, alongside winning entries from across the country, and Smith will display the runners-up in his Washington, D.C. and Third District offices.
The Congressional Institute annually sponsors the Congressional Art Competition for high school students from all fifty states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories.
