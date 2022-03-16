Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) invites high school students from across Nebraska’s Third District to submit their artwork for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition by Friday, April 1.
“The Congressional Art Competition is an annual opportunity for young Nebraskans to showcase their artistic talents to visitors from around the country and world,” Smith said. “I look forward to partnering with the Nebraska Art Teachers Association to review this year’s submissions.”
The Nebraska Art Teachers Association is working with Smith to coordinate the competition. Official rules, guidelines, and submission forms are available on Congressman Smith’s website: adriansmith.house.gov/services/art-competition.
First-place artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol, alongside winning entries from across the country, and Smith will display the runners-up in his Washington, D.C. and Third District offices.
The Congressional Institute annually sponsors the Congressional Art Competition for high school students from all fifty states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories.
For additional information, please contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.
