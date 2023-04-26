Washington, D.C. – Constituents of Third District Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) are invited to meet with a member of his staff at an upcoming Mobile Office during the month of May in Grant, Thedford, Ord, Fairbury, Valentine, Burwell, Taylor, Tryon, Mullen, Pierce, Osceola, O'Neill, North Platte, Butte, Wilber, Imperial, Springview, Albion, and Tekemah.
Third District residents can meet directly with a member of Smith’s staff at a Mobile Office about federal issues, receive assistance with a federal agency, or take advantage of the services available through his office.
Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will provide a staff member at:
Tuesday, May 2nd: Thomas County Courthouse, 503 Main Street, Thedford from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. CT
Tuesday, May 9th: Valley County Courthouse 125 S. 15th Street, Ord 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. CT and Garfield County Courthouse 250 S.8th Avenue, Burwell from 1:45 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. CT.
Wednesday, May 10th: Loup County Courthouse 408 4th Street, Taylor from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. CT.
Monday, May 22nd: Lincoln County Courthouse 301 N. Jeffers Street, North Platte from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. CT.
His staff members will also be in the following counties: Perkins, Jefferson, Cherry, McPherson, Hooker, Pierce, Polk, Holt, Boyd, Saline, Chase, Keya Paha, Boone, and Burt. For additional information, please contact Smith’s Grand Island office at (308) 384-3900 or his Scottsbluff office at (308) 633-6333.
