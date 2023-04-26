US Representative Adrian Smith letterhead logo July 2021

Washington, D.C. – Constituents of Third District Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) are invited to meet with a member of his staff at an upcoming Mobile Office during the month of May in Grant, Thedford, Ord, Fairbury, Valentine, Burwell, Taylor, Tryon, Mullen, Pierce, Osceola, O'Neill, North Platte, Butte, Wilber, Imperial, Springview, Albion, and Tekemah.

Third District residents can meet directly with a member of Smith’s staff at a Mobile Office about federal issues, receive assistance with a federal agency, or take advantage of the services available through his office.  

