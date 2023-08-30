AUG. 30, 2023 - LINCOLN, NEB. - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy have issued a smoke advisory for eastern and central Nebraska.
Issued for: Midday Wednesday, Aug. 30 through midday Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023
Affected Area: Central and Eastern Nebraska
Air Quality Index: Moderate to Unhealthy Air Quality Index (AQI)
Potential Air Quality Impacts from Wildfires
Smoke associated with Canadian wildfires may affect the air quality in Nebraska.
An advisory of possible Moderate to Unhealthy (yellow, orange, and red) Air Quality Index (AQI) may occur in central and eastern Nebraska, potentially affecting the cities of Beatrice, Columbus, Fremont, Grand Island, Hastings, Hebron, Lincoln, Norfolk, Omaha, O'Neill, Wayne, and surrounding areas from midday Wednesday, August 30, through midday Thursday, August 31, 2023.
Lincoln – (LINCOLN, NE) The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy have issued a smoke advisory for eastern and central Nebraska.
Issued for: Midday Wednesday, Aug. 30 through midday Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023
Affected Area: Central and Eastern Nebraska
Air Quality Index: Moderate to Unhealthy Air Quality Index (AQI)
Potential Air Quality Impacts from Wildfires
Smoke associated with Canadian wildfires may affect the air quality in Nebraska.
An advisory of possible Moderate to Unhealthy (yellow, orange, and red) Air Quality Index (AQI) may occur in central and eastern Nebraska, potentially affecting the cities of Beatrice, Columbus, Fremont, Grand Island, Hastings, Hebron, Lincoln, Norfolk, Omaha, O'Neill, Wayne, and surrounding areas from midday Wednesday, August 30, through midday Thursday, August 31, 2023.
Moderate AQI (yellow): During Moderate AQI (Yellow category) conditions, those who are unusually sensitive to particle pollution may experience health effects. When conditions rise to the yellow category, those who are unusually sensitive are advised to consider shortening outdoor activities and reducing the intensity of these activities. Symptoms such as coughing, or shortness of breath are signs to take it easier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.