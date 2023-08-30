Smoke map Aug 30 2023
08/30/23 https://fire.airnow.gov/

AUG. 30, 2023 - LINCOLN, NEB. - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy have issued a smoke advisory for eastern and central Nebraska.

Issued for:  Midday Wednesday, Aug. 30 through midday Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023

