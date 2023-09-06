Air quality Sept 6 2023 Weather

10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 www.airnow.gov

Sept. 5, 2023- LINCOLN, NEB. - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy have issued a smoke advisory for central and eastern Nebraska.

Issued for:  Wednesday, Sept. 6 through Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023

