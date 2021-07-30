A slight risk of severe weather continues into this evening (Friday, 7/30/21) for portions of the Sandhills and north central Nebraska.
The greatest threat for severe weather will be around 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., CT.
Main impacts will be large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall. There is also an isolated tornado threat. Storms could also contain cloud to ground lightning.
Smoke from the wildfires in Canada will continue to move southward through the evening hours and linger in Nebraska into early Saturday morning. Visibility will be affected with visibility as low as one mile possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.