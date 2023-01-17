The National Weather Service (NWS) has increased possible snow accumulations once again for the storm that is to move into Nebraska this evening (Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023). Custer County is pretty much in the middle of an area that could receive 12 to 18 inches of snow. That area extends from Sidney and Ogallal and Imperial and Curtis to North Platte, Mullen Broken Bow, then north and east to Ainsworth, Burwell, O'Neill and Albion.

The increased snow amounts have prompted the expansion of the Winter Storm Warning westward to include Cherry and Sheridan Counties.

