The National Weather Service (NWS) has increased possible snow accumulations once again for the storm that is to move into Nebraska this evening (Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023). Custer County is pretty much in the middle of an area that could receive 12 to 18 inches of snow. That area extends from Sidney and Ogallal and Imperial and Curtis to North Platte, Mullen Broken Bow, then north and east to Ainsworth, Burwell, O'Neill and Albion.
The increased snow amounts have prompted the expansion of the Winter Storm Warning westward to include Cherry and Sheridan Counties.
NWS meteorologist Amanda Viken said snow fall could be as rapid as one or two inches per hour. "It will quickly become difficult to impossible to travel," she said.
Snow is expected to begin in western Nebraska (Sidney) between 6 and 8 p.m. Snow is expected to be in Custer County before midnight. It's possible that there could be more than 6 inches of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. Snow is expected to exit central Nebraska around 6 p.m. Wednesday, though there could be some lingering snow. The bulk of the snow is expected during the day WEDNESDAY.
Winds on Wednesday will be northwest to north with some gusts over 25 mph. "This will create impacts on travel," Viken said. "There will be blowing and drifting snow possbility lingering into Thursday."
NWS has high confidence in the northward track of the storm. There's a possibility it could shift south, however, with the size of the storm, it may not impact snow accumulations is some areas.
Viken said it will remain cold through the weekend and to exercise caution as refreezing at night on top of what is already on the ground surface could create slick conditions.
For those interested in how to measure snow, check out the fourth graphic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.