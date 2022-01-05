It appears from the latest information released by the National Weather Service (NWS) in North Platte that the heaviest snow from the incoming storm will be centered on the southern most parts of the Nebraska Panhandle. Kimball, Cheyenne, Morrill and Banner Counties could see 6 to 8 inches of snow or more.
A band of 4 to 6 inches is forecast around that area and stretched southeast to Ogallala, Imperial, Curtis and McCook. As of Tuesday morning, the forecast for North Platte is 2 to 3 inches.
A line from Gordon to Mullen to Broken Bow to Grand Island and east should see lss than an inch. The southwest corner of Custer County could see 1 to 2 inches.
As always, there could be locally heavier amounts. The NWS reports that a slight shift in location of the heavier snow is possible. Areas of snow and blowing snow will reduce visibility.
A Winter Storm Warning is in place for areas that are expecting 4 to 7 inches or more. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place or the surrounding areas where p to 3 inches are possible.
Severe cold will accompany the snow. A Wind Chill Warning has been issued for tonight through Thursday morning for a good part of western and north central Nebraska. Wind chills could be as low as -30F. Locations in the southwest to south central part of the state are in a Wind Chill Advisory where wind chills could drop to -25F. Both are in effect from 6 p.m. Wedneday (today, Jan. 5, 2022) until noon on Thursday.
