Snow will begin this afternoon (Monday, 12/28/20) in southwest Nebraska and expand northeast through the remainder of the night. Accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are possible with locally heavier amounts.
There is potential for freezing rain and a light glaze of ice, generally southeast of a line from Burwell to North Platte to Grant. Up to a tenth of an inch of ice will be possible, mainly in Hayes and Frontier Counties.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of western and north central Nebraska.
Precipitation will spread out over 24 hour with the heaviest snowfall Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
Hazardous travel condition may occur due to snow covered roads and/or ice. Some blowing and drifting of snow may occur late tonight into tomorrow morning. Southeast winds may gust up to 25-20 mph.
Confidence is high in the timing and location, however, forecasts may change for precipitation type and amount. Stay abreast of forecast updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.