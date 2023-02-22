Broken Bow could see an additional one to two inches of snow overnight and parts of the Sandhills could see another two to three inches. The main weather concern isn't snow as much as it's wind and cold. Wind Child Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories have been issued for much of Nebraska as gusty northwest winds accompany bitter cold temperatures overnight (Wednesday, 02/22/23) into tomorrow morning. Blowing and drifting snow will continue to be a concern as well as dangerously low wind chills. The bulk of Custer County's snow will be in the 6 p.m. to midnight time frame. Broken Bow could see a low temp of -7 by 6.a. tomorrow morning. With winds that could gust up to 30 mph, that means wind chills around -30 or colder Thursday morning. Frostbite is possible withing 5 to 10 minutes on exposed skin at those levels.
Latest News
- Snow and wind, lots of wind, and really cold
- Latest forecast for Custer County is 2 to 3 inches of snow
- Caution, preparation urged as winter storm takes aim at Nebraska
- Custer County now in Winter Storm Watch
- Winter storm on the way
- Monday, Feb. 20, is Presidents' Day
- Bobcats defeat Anselmo-Merna and Hi-Line
- Project time
Most Popular
Articles
- City Administrator no longer with Broken Bow
- Broken Bow sends 11 wrestlers to state
- Caution, preparation urged as winter storm takes aim at Nebraska
- 'Business as usual' at Broken Bow City Council
- Living Well & Looking Forward in this week's issue of the Chief
- Custer County now in Winter Storm Watch
- Winter storm on the way
- Dicamba use deadline to remain June 30 in Nebraska
- Monday, Feb. 20, is Presidents' Day
- Watch NSAA wrestling, bowling, swimming and diving on Nebraska Public Media
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.