Weather

Broken Bow could see an additional one to two inches of snow overnight and parts of the Sandhills could see another two to three inches. The main weather concern isn't snow as much as it's wind and cold. Wind Child Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories have been issued for much of Nebraska as gusty northwest winds accompany bitter cold temperatures overnight (Wednesday, 02/22/23) into tomorrow morning. Blowing and drifting snow will continue to be a concern as well as dangerously low wind chills. The bulk of Custer County's snow will be in the 6 p.m. to midnight time frame. Broken Bow could see a low temp of -7 by 6.a. tomorrow morning. With winds that could gust up to 30 mph, that means wind chills around -30 or colder Thursday morning. Frostbite is possible withing 5 to 10 minutes on exposed skin at those levels.

