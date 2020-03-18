Don’t be surprised if you hear a rumble or two of thunder as the next major storm system moves in to the region.
“There is a lot of energy with this system,” Darren Snively, lead forecaster with NWS-North Platte said in a briefing about 11:30 a.m. this morning (Wednesday, 03/18/2020). “We can’t rule out a couple rumbles of thunder overnight into Thursday morning.”
The system is also brining in high winds, low temps and dangerous wind chills.
Snively said there will be heavy snow fall in the a narrow band, with accumulations of 1 to 2 inches of snow per hour possible. “When it snows, it will be heavy,” he said. Right now that band includes the southern end of Grant and Garden Counties, the Hyannis and Oshkosh areas and into west-central Cherry however, the location of the heavy snow fall may shift.
Highest accumulations may be 4 to 6 inches in the Panhandle and the northern Sandhills. North Platte may see 2-3 inches. Broken Bow is forecast for about that same amount, 2-3 inches.
There will be sustained winds of 25-35 mph with gusts of 40-50 mph possible. This will lead to limited visibility and possible whiteout conditions in the Blizzard Warning area. The winds, Snively said “will not let go until late tomorrow (Thursday) night.”
In addition, temps will drop significantly. Sub-zero windchills are expected Friday morning with -7 possible in Custer and Logan Counties and -8 to -10 north into the Sandhills.
People should wash for flash freezing when temperatures drop rapidly; streets and roads may be slick. “There is a lot of moisture with this storm,” Snively said.
For Custer County, rain should change over to snow Thursday afternoon with all snow around 6 p.m. Areas west should see all snow Thursday afternoon.
A BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ THURSDAY TO 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ FRIDAY for the Nebraska Counties of Sheridan-Garden-Grant-Hooker-Arthur-Deuel-Western Cherry including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen, Arthur, Chappell, Big Springs, Cody, Eli,Merriman, and Kilgore.
A WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ THURSDAY TO 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ FRIDAY for the Nebraska Counties of Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Brown-Rock-Thomas-McPherson-Keith including the cities of Valentine, Springview, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Thedford, Halsey, Tryon, Ringgold, Ogallala, and Paxton.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ THURSDAY TO 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ FRIDAY for the Nebraska Counties of Boyd-Holt-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Logan-Custer-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase including the cities of Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Oneill, Atkinson, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Grant, North Platte, Champion, Enders, Imperial,
and Wauneta.
