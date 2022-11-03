A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING (Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022) TO 7 AM CDT FRIDAY (Nov. 4, 2022) for the following counties in Nebraska Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Brown-Garden-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Arthur-McPherson-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Western Cherry-Including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Valentine, Springview, Ainsworth, Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, Cody, Eli, Merriman and Kilgore
Snow is expected with total snow accumulations of up to two and locally heavier amounts possible in a narrow band within the advisory area. Winds may gust as high as 35 mph. Some sleet is also possible, before transitioning to snow. Some roadway could become snow or ice covered overnight. Check the latest forecast before beginning travel this evening.
Plan on slippery road conditions. Visibility will be reduced in bursts of heavier snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information.
A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been announced for the following counties in Nebraska: Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Garden-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase-Hayes-Frontier-Western Cherry.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible across parts of southwestern and north central Nebraska this evening. The risk of severe weather is low.
Areas north and west of a line from McCook and Holdrege to Grand Island and Norfolk could see 0.1 to 0.25 inches of accumulated precipitation. South and east of that line, precipitation amounts could be 0.5 to 1.0 or higher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.