The City of Broken Bow has extended the snow emergency issued last week until Jan. 29. City Administrator Dan Knoell said it will be on a week-by-week basis as city crews continue to clear the nearly two feet of snow that fell last week.
Below is the announcement from the city:
The City of Broken Bow has declared a snow emergency effective from 12:00 AM on 1/18/2023 has been extended until 11:59 PM on 1/29/2023.
During a snow emergency, parking is prohibited along designated snow routes. Citizens are encouraged to limit travel during the snow emergency. Residents are further reminded that snowplows may cause snow to be thrown on to sidewalks and driveways. As such, it is recommended that citizens wait until after the snow removal process to clear their driveways.
- 9th Avenue from North N Street south to Memorial Drive
- 10th Avenue from North B Street north to North K Street
- 5th Avenue from South N Street to Memorial Drive
- Memorial Drive from East City Limits to West City Limits
- 19th Avenue from Highway 2 to South G Street
Thank you for your assistance and City staff will make every effort to expedite the snow removal process.
