The City of Broken Bow, Neb. has declared a snow emergency effective from 12 p.m. today (Monday, Jan. 25, 2021) until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 27.
During a snow emergency, parking is prohibited along designated snow routes.
Citizens are encouraged to limit travel during the snow emergency.
Residents are further reminded that snowplows may cause snow to be thrown onto sidewalks and driveways. As such, it's recommended that citizens wait until after the snow removal process to clear their driveways.
Thank you for your assistance. City staff will take every effort to expedite the snow removal process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.