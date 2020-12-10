Light snow will develop overnight tonight (Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020) and continue into Friday. Snow accumulations of 1 to up to 3 inches of snow are possible south of a Grant to North Platte to Broken Bow line, with the heaviest snow potential over Hayes, Frontier and southern Custer County.
Snow is expected to develop after midnight and persist into the late afternoon hours on Friday. Another round of lighter snow will be possible Saturday night in southwestern Nebraska.
Northerly winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph are possible and may produce areas of blowing snow.
