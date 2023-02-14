Winter weather is making a return to Nebraska on Wednesday with a bullseye once again on Custer County. However, this "bullseye" is quite different than the one the brought two feet of snow to the area on Jan. 18-19. Rather, this "storm center" shows that northern Custer County, along with areas to the west and east are to receive no accumulating snow. Expanding outward, snow forecast amounts increase, especially to the south where 4 to 6 inches may fall in the McCook and Holdrege area. On Tuesday, winds will gust up to 40 mph in the Broken Bow area. Gusts in the mid 30s are expected on Wednesday. For today, Tuesday (Feb. 14, 2023), Custer County could see a high around 40 with a chance of rain or snow. Tomorrow will be colder with a high of 26, blustery and cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Snow forecast for "around" Custer County
- Mona Weatherly, Managing Editor
