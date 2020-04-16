Snowfall totals have been adjusted with a band from Oshkosh to Stapleton to Broken Bow extended east and south towards Kearney now forecast to be in the 3-4 inch range. There may be some locally higher amounts.
Northward from Ellsworth to Mullen to Burwell should see 2-3 inches as should the North Platte area. Far northern and southern central Nebraska may see 1-2 or less than one inch of snow, per a late morning (Thurs., 04/16/2020) report from the National Weather Service.
The Winter Storm Warning for Garden, Arthur, McPherson, Deuel and Keith Counties has been cancelled and replaced with a Winter Weather Advisory.
The heaviest snowfall will between 7 a.m. CDT and 1 p.m. CDT today. Snow will diminish from west to east this afternoon.
Slick roads are possible along with reduced visibility. There may be hazardous conditions for travel, outdoor activities and young livestock.
