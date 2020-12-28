The onset of the snow today for Broken Bow should be between 9 and 10 p.m. tonight (Monday 12/28/20), according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jaclyn Gomez in North Platte.
In a weather briefing at 1:30 pm. today (12/28/20) Gomez said snow should start about 6 p.m. in the North Platte area and reach Broken Bow sometime between 9 and 10 p.m.
Gomez said there will be two waves of precipitation - the first being mostly snow tonight with some freezing drizzle mainly in southwest Nebraska. The second wave will contain more of a mixed precipitation and will be from Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon. There may be a brief break between the waves.
The Broken Bow to Ainsworth areas are forecast for 4 to 6 inches of snow, with a 70 percent probability of seeing more than 4 inches of snow around Broken Bow. Higher amount are possible for areas north and east.
The Mullen and North Platte areas are forecast for 3 to 4 inches of snow. The Sandhills should see closer to 4 inches of snow, according to Gomez.
The snow this week will be different from last week, Gomez explained. “There will be reduced visibility when falling,” she said, “But it will be a heavier and wetter snow so once it’s on the ground there won’t be as much blowing and drifting.”
This week’s storm has another difference from last week in that this snow will be accompanied by freezing drizzle. “The ice accumulations and glaze will be just enough to make road ways and sidewalks slick,” Gomez said.
I-80 will be impacted as early as this afternoon in western Nebraska with the impact continuing with snow through the night.
Winter weather advisories cover the entire state of Nebraska, central Kansas and most of South Dakota as well as southern Minnesota. Iowa is covered by advisories and warnings.
The Winter Weather Advisories for the following counties in Nebraska Grant-Hooker-Arthur-Perkins and Sheridan-Garden-Deuel-Western Cherry and Thomas-Blaine-Loup-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Keith-Lincoln begins 6 p.m. CST/ 5 p.m. MST this evening and lasts until midnight CST/ 11 p.m. MST Tuesday.
The Winter Weather Advisory for the folowing counties Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Garfield-Wheeler begins at 9 CST /8 MST tonight and ends at midnight CST/ 11 p.m. MST Tuesday.
