With over a half foot of snow in the Custer County area, some business elected to stay closed or open late today (Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023). The office of the Chief is currently open, though we are at limited staff due to road conditions.
Near Pressey, at least seven inches of snow fell overnight, after a day of rain and ice on Monday.
Hwy 2 north of Broken Bow is currently reported Impassable by 511 Nebraska as is Hwy 92 (Merna to Arnold) and Hwy 83 north of North Platte up into the Sandhills. An earlier post on Facebook from a driver said Hwy 21 from Oconto to Broken Bow was bad, with the worst conditions just south of Broken Bow. 511 Nebraska reports Hwy 70 east from BB, Hwy 2 south and Hwy 21 south all completely covered with snow and ice.
If you must venture out, use caution. Have an emergency pack with you and make sure your cell phone is fully charge and let people know your plans due to road conditions.
If your destination is a business, merchant or store, consider calling ahead to make sure they are open.
