Ice snow Jan 3 2023 Pressey home weather

The sun shines though clouds onto snow and ice about 10 a.m. this morning (Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023) near Pressey Wildlife Management Area north of Oconto.

 Mona Weatherly

With over a half foot of snow in the Custer County area, some business elected to stay closed or open late today (Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023). The office of the Chief is currently open, though we are at limited staff due to road conditions.

Near Pressey, at least seven inches of snow fell overnight, after a day of rain and ice on Monday.

Recommended for you