Wintery weather is expected to develop later tonight (Wednesday, 04/01/2020) and last into Thursday night.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for three counties in Nebraska and extends into South Dakota and Wyoming. The counties in Nebraska are Sheridan, Dawes and northern Sioux including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Chadron, Chadron St Park, and Harrison.
Snow is expected with accumulations of 1-4 inches depending upon location. Plan on slippery roads. A sharp drop in temperature could pose a hazard to young livestock in some areas.
Much of central Nebraska should see an inch less of accumulated snow and limited ice accumulation.
