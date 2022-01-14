Winds become northeast and increase in speed this morning (Friday, 01/14/22) for central Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service in North Platte, Neb.
The strongest winds are expected this afternoon. Gusts of 50 to 55 are possible.
Winds are expected to subside tonight.
A winter system will bring snow and possible freezing drizzle to parts of Nebraska today.
Accumulating snow is expected in the eastern part of the state wither traces in the southeast and north central. The best chance of snow is in Boyd and Holt counties. Most of the snow will occur this afternoon and evening. Light freezing drizzle is possible over portions of north central Nebraska this morning.
At this time, there is no forecast for accumulating snow for the areas around Broken Bow, Mullen, North Plate, Ogallala, Curtis, McCook and Imperial.
