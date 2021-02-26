According to the National Weather Service (NWS), 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible over the weekend in parts of the northern Sandhills and Panhandle in Nebraska.
Precipitation will begin around noon Saturday in far northwestern Nebraska, transitioning east into north central parts of the state through Saturday night. Rain or snow is expected initially with some light freezing precipitation possible in north central Nebraska Saturday evening. Snow will move out of the area Sunday morning.
Heavier amounts of snow, 2-3 inches, will be possible in the Pine Ridge of northern Sheridan County and northwestern Cherry County. Elsewhere accumulations will be around an inch or less. Winds will be from the north, northwest at 10 to 15 mph.
