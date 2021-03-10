Snow continues across northern Nebraska through this evening (Wed. March 10, 2021).
A Winter Storm Warning for Sheridan County and a Winter Weather Advisory for western Cherry County remains in effect through 5 p.m. MT.
Additional accumulations of 4-6 inches with locally higher amounts are possible in northern Sheridan County. Additional accumulations of 3-4 inches are expected in western Cherry County.
Northerly winds will gust up to 25 mph and may cause areas of blowing and drifting snow before winds taper off into this evening.
Light snow accumulations are expected along and east of Hwy 183. Rain may mix with snow at time along and east of Hwy 183 this afternoon.
For Custer County today, there is a 40 percent chance of rain with a high around 46. Thursday and Friday should have daytime highs around 50. A 40 percent chance of wintry mix of snow and rain are in the forecast for central Nebraska for the weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.