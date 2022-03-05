It looks as if snow totals have been upped by the National Weather Service for parts of central Nebraska for the weekend (Saturday, March 5-Sunday, March 6, 2022).
According to information released around 3:30 p.m. this afternoon, Broken Bow could see 2 to 3 inches of snow while the northwest corner of Custer County could see 3 to 4 inches.
An area from North Platte to Mullen just west of Burwell could see 4 to 6 inches.
The NWS says potentially dangerous winter weather is expected within the next 12 to 36 hours or is occurring now in some areas. Travel difficulties are expected. Breezy north winds will result in patchy blowing snow and additional light accumulations are expected on Sunday. Icing is expected in some areas.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of central Nebraska until 6 p.m.
A tenth of an inch of ice is expected from Ainsworth to Butte and O’Neill to just north of Burwell.
A glaze of ice is expected over much of central and north central Nebraska including Valentine, Mullen, Ogallala, North Platte, Broken Bow and Burwell.
