Winter Weather Advisories continue today (Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022) for much of Nebraska as snow blows across the state. Snow will taper off this afternoon in the west and central. Accumulations in northern parts of Nebraska will generally be 2 to 4 inches, with some locally higher amounts. Forecast amounts from some areas have been increased with the north half of Custer County having a potential for 3 to 4 inches of snow. Light freezing drizzle may occur in some areas. Wind chill readings will be in the single digits today and below zero tomorrow. Wind gusts up to 30 and 40 mph are expected today.
