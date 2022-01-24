The area of snow for this evening and overnight has moved a little further east into central Nebraska, however according to the National Weather Service Office in North Platte, most of the central part of the state and the Sandhills still should see an inch or less.
Lincoln County and areas south of there may see 1-2 inches while extreme southwest Nebraska might see 2 to 3 inches.
Winds chills will be between 0 and 10 below across much of north central Nebraska Tuesday morning with similar wind chills on Wednesday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.