Looking at National Weather Service radar, it appears that snow is moving out of central Nebraska for the day, though a Winter Weather Advisory remains in places for areas to the north and south. Of of 2:30 p.m., today (03/09/23), the temperature was 31 degrees F at the Broken Bow airport with overcast skies and wind chill of 21 degrees. Tonight’s low should be around 17 with highs on Friday and Saturday in the high 30s and mid-40s. Daily high temps in the mid-50s are expected next week.
Snow moving out of central Nebraska
Mona Weathelrly, Managing Editor
-
- Updated
