South 10th Broken Bow March 9 2023

Much of the snow and slush from earlier in the day has melted on well-traveled roads and streets. Use caution when driving as sheltered areas still may be slick. Above is south 10th Avenue in Broken Bow looking south about 2 p.m. today, March 9, 2023.

 Mona Weatherly

Looking at National Weather Service radar, it appears that snow is moving out of central Nebraska for the day, though a Winter Weather Advisory remains in places for areas to the north and south. Of of 2:30 p.m., today (03/09/23), the temperature was 31 degrees F at the Broken Bow airport with overcast skies and wind chill of 21 degrees. Tonight’s low should be around 17 with highs on Friday and Saturday in the high 30s and mid-40s. Daily high temps in the mid-50s are expected next week.

