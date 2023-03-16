The bulk of the snow may be done for Custer County and parts of Central Nebraska, however the Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. this evening for snow and winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Use caution when driving and plan on slippery roads. Blowing snow could reduce visibility. The timeline of the storm shows 35 percent chance of snow for Custer County after 10 a.m. today (03/16/23) and 20 percent after 11 a.m. The winds will promote blowing snow and drifting, however, even after snowfall as ended. According to NWS radar, the bulk of the snow has passed through Custer County with most of the snow occurring in the south part of the county right now.
featured
Snow on its way out, winds will stick around
- National Weather Service - March 16, 2023
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Snow on its way out, winds will stick around
- Troopers on patrol for impaired drivers for St. Patrick's Day
- Winter storm coming Thursday
- Custer, Loup and other counties in Winter Storm Warning for Thursday
- Broken Bow man dies in grain bin entrapment
- Thursday and Friday to bring return to winter
- Test soil temp before planting vegetables
- State-wide tornado drill March 29
Most Popular
Articles
- Broken Bow man dies in grain bin entrapment
- CRP informational meetings scheduled; Signup open through April 7
- Mutual release between city and former administrator
- Update on Hamilton County homicide investigation
- Custer, Loup and other counties in Winter Storm Warning for Thursday
- Winter storm coming Thursday
- Winter to return later this week?
- Snow moving out of central Nebraska
- Mobile Pantry
- Thursday and Friday to bring return to winter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.