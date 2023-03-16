Weather March 16 2023

South 10th Avenue, Broken Bow, Neb. March 16, 2023, 10 a.m.

 Mona Weatherly

The bulk of the snow may be done for Custer County and parts of Central Nebraska, however the Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. this evening for snow and winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Use caution when driving and plan on slippery roads. Blowing snow could reduce visibility. The timeline of the storm shows 35 percent chance of snow for Custer County after 10 a.m. today (03/16/23) and 20 percent after 11 a.m. The winds will promote blowing snow and drifting, however, even after snowfall as ended. According to NWS radar, the bulk of the snow has passed through Custer County with most of the snow occurring in the south part of the county right now.

