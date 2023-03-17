Snow showers may develop as a cold front drops into the Sandhills this afternoon (03/17/23). The potential exists for snow squalls this afternoon across north central Nebraska. Hazards include rapid and significant reduction in visibility, potential for flash freezing, rapid onset of medium to heavy snow and wind gusts in excess of 40 mph. Snow squall activity should wane into the evening.
Here are some local snow fall amounts from yesterday's snow storm (03/16/23).
- 2.5 inches six miles south of Almeria
- 2.1 inches 1 mile west of Halsey
- 1.9 inches 9 miles northwest of Anselmo
- 1.6 inches Burwell
- 1.2 inches Merna
- 1 inch 12 miles west southwest of Anselmo
- 0.7 inch eight miles west southwest of Callaway
53 mph wind gusts were recorded at Cozad and Ord on Thursday (03/16/23) as well as Hastings, Holdrege, Doniphan, Sutton and other locations. Broken Bow recorded a wind gust of 56 mph, according to the NWS, with a high wind speed of 43 and an average wind speed of 26.9 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.